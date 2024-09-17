Microsoft appoints Carolina Dybeck Happe as EVP and chief operations officer

Commenting on her appointment, Nadella stated in a Microsoft blog post, "I’ve come to admire Carolina through her work as a global business leader, including most recently her role in leading GE’s historic turnaround. She is recognised for her ability to drive transformational change at scale while delivering improved customer experiences and faster time to value. Carolina will partner with the SLT to help us drive continuous business process improvement across all our organisations and accelerate our company-wide AI transformation, increasing value to customers and partners."