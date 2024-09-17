Microsoft appoints Carolina Dybeck Happe as EVP and chief operations officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, Happe was working with GE as SVP and CFO.
Carolina Dybeck Happe joins Microsoft as executive vice president and chief operations officer. Before this, she was working with GE as SVP and CFO. She will join the senior leadership team (SLT) and will report to Satya Nadella, chairman and chief executive officer of Microsoft.
Happe took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
The Commerce + Ecosystems organisation in Cloud + AI, the Microsoft Digital organisation in Experiences + Devices, and the Microsoft Business Operations organisation in Finance will move to report to Carolina.
Commenting on her appointment, Nadella stated in a Microsoft blog post, "I’ve come to admire Carolina through her work as a global business leader, including most recently her role in leading GE’s historic turnaround. She is recognised for her ability to drive transformational change at scale while delivering improved customer experiences and faster time to value. Carolina will partner with the SLT to help us drive continuous business process improvement across all our organisations and accelerate our company-wide AI transformation, increasing value to customers and partners."