Microsoft appoints Pallavi Walia as director of communications, India & South Asia

Microsoft has recently roped in Pallavi Walia from Vodafone Idea as director of communications for India & South Asia. She joins the software giant after a short stint with Vodafone Idea, where she was working as vice president, corporate communications. Pallavi posted about this development on her LinkedIn profile.
In her previous stints, she worked with Twitter for more than 3 years as head of communications. Additionally, she has worked with renowned PR agencies such as Edelman, Weber Shandwick, and Perfect Relations in the past.