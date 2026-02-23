Microsoft elevates Asha Sharma to EVP & CEO of Microsoft Gaming

Microsoft has appointed Asha Sharma as executive vice president and CEO of Microsoft Gaming. She will report to chairman and CEO, Satya Nadella.

Sharma steps into the role after previously serving as president, CoreAI Product at Microsoft, where she led the company’s AI models, applications and developer tools portfolio. Her appointment follows leadership transitions within the gaming division, including Matt Booty’s promotion to chief content officer.

Microsoft Gaming includes nearly 40 studios across Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, King, Mojang and Xbox Game Studios, with franchises such as Halo, Minecraft, The Elder Scrolls, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Candy Crush and Fallout.

In a LinkedIn post announcing her appointment, Sharma said: “Today I am honored to step into the role of CEO of Microsoft Gaming.

Over the last 25 years, Xbox has grown to reach more than 500 million monthly active players around the world, including nearly 40 studios across Activision, Bethesda, Blizzard, King, Mojang, and Xbox Game Studios. Together, these teams care for some of the most enduring and beloved franchises in entertainment including Halo, Minecraft, The Elder Scrolls, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft, Diablo, Candy Crush, and Fallout. Our reach today spans devices, geographies, and generations.

Thanks to Phil Spencer for his leadership, and to every studio, platform, and operations team that built this foundation. I want to congratulate Matt Booty on his promotion to Chief Content Officer. Matt’s career reflects a lifelong commitment to games and to the people who make them. I am looking forward to partnering with and learning from him.

I believe gaming is one of the most powerful art forms in the world. It brings people together. It creates real opportunities for developers, artists, storytellers, and entrepreneurs everywhere. That combination of creativity and technology, and the chance to help people make and share something meaningful, is why this work matters to me.

Gaming has always pushed the limits of technology. It demands the best from hardware, software, and services. It brings together art and engineering in ways few other media can. I am grateful to the teams who built Xbox.

The future belongs to the teams who dare to build something surprising, something no one else is willing to try, and have the patience to see it through. I am grateful to embark on this journey with Matt, Dave McCarthy, Kirsten Ward and the rest of the Xbox leadership team.”

Before this role, Sharma held senior leadership positions at Instacart, Meta and Porch Group, and also serves on the boards of The Home Depot and Coupang.