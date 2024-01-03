Microsoft's Prerna Korla joins Mastercard as Director of Communications, Asia Pacific

Previously, at Mastercard, she was working as Senior Communications Manager.
Mastercard India has appointed Prerna Korla as director of communications, Asia Pacific. She joins after 2 years stint with Microsoft as senior communications manager. Korla posted about this development on her LinkedIn post.
Korla previously worked briefly at Uber as the head of consumer communications. With 13 years of experience, she is a skilled professional in communication and public relations. She has experience working with well-known international and Indian brands, as well as agencies like MSL Group India and Edelman.