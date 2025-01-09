Microsoft's Sangeeta Bavi joins YourStory Media as COO

Sangeeta Bavi joins YourStory Media as chief operating officer (COO). Prior to this role, Bavi was working with Microsoft, where her latest position was executive director for digital natives.

YourStory Media’s founder and CEO Shradha Sharma took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

In her new role, Bavi will oversee the end-to-end business, drive revenue growth and overall operations. With two and a half decades of experience across organisations like Microsoft and Nokia, she brings expertise in building teams and driving scale.

Additionally, Bavi has been a mentor to several startups, and has played an active volunteer role in Saasboomi community.