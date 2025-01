Mihir Karkare has announced that he is moving on from Mirum India: A VML Company after nearly 16 years. Karkare took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

He co-founded Social Wavelength (now Mirum India) in early 2009. In four years, it was acquired by WPP just before its fifth anniversary.

Karkare was initially serving as co-founder and EVP until February 2024. He was later promoted to managing director.