Mili Kapoor appointed Product Marketing Lead for iPad at Apple. Before this role, Kapoor served as consumer marketing leader at Philips.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Kapoor is an experienced marketing professional with a history of building brands across multiple industries. She is skilled in brand marketing, trade marketing, brand strategy, P&L management, team management, public relations and communications.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Nestle, Meta, National Geographic Channel, Pernod Ricard, PepsiCo, and more.