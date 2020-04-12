Milind Khandekar is now managing editor at Tak Channels under TV Today Network Ltd

As managing editor, he's in charge of national and regional Tak channels. Before this, he was a digital editor at BBC India.
Milind Khandekar has begun a new stint as managing editor at Tak Channels (National and Regional) under the TV Today Network Ltd. Before this, he was the digital editor at BBC India from October 2018.
He had announced his exit from BBC India on social media.
Before BBC India, Khandekar enjoyed a long stint of over 14 years as managing editor at ABP News. He has over two decades of experience in journalism and has worked at Aaj Tak and Nav Bharat Times.