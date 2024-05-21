Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare – South Asia, said, "His extensive experience in building and scaling e-commerce businesses will help us innovate and deliver exceptional results for our clients. As brands embark on a journey of growth and transformation, we want to help them leverage the power of e-commerce to redefine strategies and drive tangible value for them. Together, we will chart new territories, elevate customer experiences in the ever-evolving realm of digital commerce."