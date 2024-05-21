Mindshare appoints Kalyan Undinty as head of e-commerce

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Undinty will drive digital commerce growth for Mindshare India clients.
Mindshare, the media services company that is part of GroupM and WPP, announces the appointment of Kalyan Undinty as the head of e-commerce.
With over seventeen years of diverse experience spanning e-commerce, sales, marketing, and supply chain, Kalyan brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. A graduate of the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode, Kalyan joins Mindshare from Reckitt, where he played a pivotal role in establishing and scaling a dynamic and sustainable e-commerce business over the past eight years.
Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare – South Asia, said, "His extensive experience in building and scaling e-commerce businesses will help us innovate and deliver exceptional results for our clients. As brands embark on a journey of growth and transformation, we want to help them leverage the power of e-commerce to redefine strategies and drive tangible value for them. Together, we will chart new territories, elevate customer experiences in the ever-evolving realm of digital commerce."
Undinty added, “It's an exciting opportunity to explore new avenues and create transformative experiences, driving sustainable growth in the e-commerce ecosystem. Together, we'll utilise data-driven insights, consumer-centric strategies, and cutting-edge technology to surpass our clients' and consumers' expectations. I'm excited to join the team and help shape Mindshare's e-commerce agenda.”