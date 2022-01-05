Mindshare appoints Prashant Nandan as the Digital Lead for North and East

Ruchi Mathur, senior vice president - North and East, Mindshare India said, “ The shape of our business is changing. While we continue to partner with our existing clients in their transformation journeys, we are also seeking new clients from the brand new world. Prashant with his experience and passion will play a key role in driving this new, seamless and good growth narrative for us. Extremely excited to have him on board and look forward to getting into 2022 with a bang.”