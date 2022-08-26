Mindshare appoints Sidharth Parashar as Chief Investment Officer of APAC

Commenting on his move from GroupM to Mindshare, Prasanth Kumar, GroupM South Asia CEO said, “Sidharth has had a phenomenal career journey where the organization has witnessed his evolution from a practice expert to a leader over the last 18 years with GroupM. He has successfully led the investment mandates across all media and has elevated the practice through innovative products and delivering exceptional value for our clients. I would like to wish him the very best and will continue to work closely with him as he drives the regional investment strategy for Mindshare.”