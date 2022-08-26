Mindshare appoints Sidharth Parashar as Chief Investment Officer of APAC

He will report to Helen McRae, Chief Executive Officer of Mindshare APAC.
Mindshare, the media services company that is part of WPP, has appointed Sidharth Parashar as the Chief Investment Officer of Mindshare APAC. Formerly the President of Investments & Pricing at GroupM India, Sidharth will be based in Singapore and will be part of the Mindshare APAC leadership team.
Reporting to Helen McRae, chief executive officer of Mindshare APAC, Sidharth will focus on enhancing Mindshare’s investment strategy across local markets as well as driving Intentional Investment and the opportunity for Good Growth in the region.
Helen McRae, CEO of Mindshare APAC said, “I am very pleased that Sidharth will be joining our regional team. He brings a tremendous depth of expertise and will be a great champion of Good Growth for our clients.”
Commenting on his move from GroupM to Mindshare, Prasanth Kumar, GroupM South Asia CEO said, “Sidharth has had a phenomenal career journey where the organization has witnessed his evolution from a practice expert to a leader over the last 18 years with GroupM. He has successfully led the investment mandates across all media and has elevated the practice through innovative products and delivering exceptional value for our clients. I would like to wish him the very best and will continue to work closely with him as he drives the regional investment strategy for Mindshare.”
Sidharth Parashar, chief investment officer of Mindshare APAC said, “It has been an amazing journey at GroupM, and I am delighted to now take over this new Mindshare APAC investments role. I look forward to this opportunity in new markets to build value for our client’s business.