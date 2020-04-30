Mindshare Fulcrum’s Premjeet Sodhi joins Wavemaker Indiaas Chief Growth Officer

He will be based out of agency's Gurgaon office.
Wavemaker India has recently appointed Premjeet Sodhi as Chief Growth Officer. Prior to this, he was working with Mindshare Fulcrum as senior vice president. Sodhi joined Mindshare India in 2018 after completing a 6-year stint at Initiative, part of IPG Mediabrands as chief operating officer.
With an experience of around 25 years in the industry, Sodhi has also worked with Lintas group Media Group, where he worked for a decade in various roles in media planning and buying until he quit as president in April 2012.