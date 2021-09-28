Mindshare names Gopa Menon as Digital Head – South Asia

Gopa Menon, Digital Head, Mindshare South Asia said, “With the digital growth and evolution today, there are a lot of opportunities in store for brands to explore and accordingly revamp their digital tactics. I am incredibly thrilled & happy to be part of the Mindshare & the purple family, its sort of home coming for me and as Mindshare now re-orients its business around the pillars of “Acceleration”, “Outcomes” & Good growth, I am really looking forward to working with the teams here at Mindshare to shape the continued phase of growth & transformation for its clients.”