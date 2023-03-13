Mindshare's Ammar Millwala joins Aditya Birla Capital as Head - Integrated Media

At Mindshare, Millwala was leading traditional and digital investments for Disney Star.
Ammar Millwala from Mindshare has joined Aditya Birla Capital as head - integrated media. He joins the group after a year-long stint with Mindshare as partner, lead - media investments. At Aditya Birla, Millwala will be leading traditional & digital media for the company and its subsidiaries. He posted about this update on his LinkedIn profile.
Previously, he was with IdeateLabs where his last-known designation was vice president, media. With over 13 years of experience, Millwala has worked at several organisations, some of them being VIP Industries, Omnicom Media Group, Starcom, and Percept.