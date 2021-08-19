Mindshare’s Vinod Thadani joins dentsu Media Group as chief digital officer and will serve as CEO, iProspect

Erstwhile CEO Rubeena Singh has stepped down after nearly five years at iProspect.
Sources have confirmed to us that Vinod Thadani who joined the dentsu Media Group as its chief digital officer will also take over the role of CEO at iProspect. He will report to Divya Karani, CEO for media, South Asia.
Thadani joins dentsu from GroupM's Mindshare where he was its chief digital officer.
Erstwhile CEO Rubeena Singh has stepped down. She’d joined iProspect in December 2016 from Moneycontrol.com where she was its chief operating officer (COO).
The dentsu Media Group consists of the holding network’s agencies that handle its media business: dentsu X, Carat, iProspect, and Posterscope.