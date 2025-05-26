MiQ appoints Vikas Khanchandani as Strategic Advisor

MiQ, a global programmatic media partner, announced the appointment of Vikas Khanchandani as strategic advisor for India commercial, as part of its long-term vision for accelerated growth in the region.

With over two and half decades of experience across media, advertising, and digital transformation, Khanchandani brings with him a deep understanding of client needs, agency ecosystems, and cutting-edge technologies. As strategic advisor, he will focus on strengthening MiQ’s Partner relationships, scaling Advanced TV capabilities, and lending strategic counsel to unlock the next phase of growth for MiQ India.

“We are delighted to welcome Vikas to the MiQ India leadership journey,” said Varun Mohan, chief commercial officer, MiQ India. “His experience, wisdom, and industry influence align perfectly with our mission to deliver market-leading innovation and value to our clients. Vikas will play a pivotal role in deepening our strategic partnerships and enhancing our Advanced TV and data-driven media solutions.”

Expressing his excitement, Vikas Khanchandani said, “I’m thrilled to be part of MiQ at such an exciting inflection point. MiQ’s commitment to innovation, client-centricity, and future-ready media solutions truly stands out in today’s landscape. I look forward to contributing to its momentum—helping build stronger partnerships, unlocking new growth avenues, and shaping the evolution of data-driven advertising in India.”