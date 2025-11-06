MiQ elevates Ribhu Mishra to Vice President-Revenue, India

MiQ, the global programmatic media partner, has announced the elevation of Ribhu Mishra to vice president - revenue, India, with immediate effect. In his new role, Ribhu will oversee revenue and profit growth, lead MiQ’s commercial teams, and spearhead market expansion and sales strategy initiatives across the country.

Ribhu joined MiQ from Amazon India in 2024 as AVP of revenue and has, with this elevation, he will work closely alongside Varun Mohan, chief commercial officer, India to drive MiQ’s overall commercial growth and innovation strategy in the region.

Speaking on the elevation, Varun Mohan, chief commercial officer, India, MiQ said, “India’s digital ecosystem is entering a new era and coming year will be pivotal for data driven programmatic execution. Ribhu has played a key role in shaping our go-to-market strategy and client successes over the past year. With his elevation, we are deepening our commitment to commercial excellence, client outcomes and market expansion in India. I am confident Ribhu’s leadership will further accelerate our journey towards innovation, audience-centric solutions and stronger growth for both MiQ and our partners.”

Commenting on his new role, Ribhu Mishra, vice president - revenue, India, MiQ said, “MiQ has built a strong reputation for innovation and client impact, and I’m thrilled to be leading our revenue function at such an exciting time. With 2026 shaping up to be a pivotal year for advanced TV and MiQ Sigma, my focus will be on deepening partnerships, expanding markets, and driving sustainable growth across the ecosystem.”

Ribhu has over a decade of experience in media, adtech, and digital transformation, having previously worked across leading organisations like Amazon and Appier.