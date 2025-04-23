MiQ elevates Varun Mohan to Chief Commercial Officer in India

MiQ, a global programmatic media partner, announced the elevation of Varun Mohan to chief commercial officer (CCO) in India. With almost 20 years of experience in digital media, including stints at Microsoft Advertising (Aidem Ventures), Republic TV, and Appier, Mohan and his team has been a cornerstone of MiQ India’s growth story since joining the company in 2020 as head of growth and revenue for India and SAARC. Under his leadership, the MiQ India team has built a reputation for high-performance campaigns, data-driven innovation, and category-defining client success stories across sectors. He was further recognised as one of India’s Top 35 Growth Visionaries by Indian StartupTimes in 2024, highlighting his track record of merging commercial instincts with deep digital insight.

In his expanded role, Mohan will spearhead MiQ India’s commercial vision through three key areas: accelerating revenue growth, forging strategic industry partnerships, and building a future-ready programmatic team.

"MiQ has seen exceptional growth in India in recent years, which is one of the most dynamic and fastest-evolving programmatic markets globally,” said Lee Puri, co-founder of MiQ. “Varun has been an instrumental part of driving and leading this growth, and his elevation to CCO is both a recognition of past success and a strategic investment in MiQ’s future. Varun's unmatched leadership abilities, combined with his understanding of MiQ’s proprietary technology and deep market insights in the Indian digital marketing ecosystem have transformed how our partner brands and agencies harness the power of programmatic. As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we expect Varun to lead the India team to greater success, further cementing our relationships with partners and strengthening MiQ’s position as the clear leader in the Indian market."

"India's digital advertising landscape is at a critical inflection point, with programmatic adoption accelerating," said Varun Mohan, chief commercial officer, MiQ India. "Brands are no longer asking why programmatic, but instead want to know how fast we can scale it. What makes MiQ truly differentiated is our ability to blend smart technology with local intelligence. I'm excited to lead our extraordinary team as we pioneer new innovations tailored for India's diverse audiences and help our clients capitalize on emerging opportunities."