MiQ India announces senior leadership appointments

MiQ, the global programmatic media partner has announced expansion of its India leadership team through a mix of key elevations and new strategic appointments. This leadership strengthening follows the recent announcement of MiQ Sigma, the company’s new AI-powered platform for media buying.

The key elevations within the India leadership include: Sachi Gurudanti as director of product, Abhishek Goyal as sirector of solutions, Ajendranath Munduri as director of trading and Vineet Badde as chief of staff.

The team also welcomes two new appointments in key roles: Anusha Modi as director of account managementcand Namrata Aswani - director of marketing & PR.

Together, this new leadership team will play a critical role in building MiQ’s future growth trajectory in India and cementing it as a global innovation hub for the company.

Varun Mohan, chief commercial officer India, MiQ said, “MiQ is a people-first organisation, and we’re very excited to assemble our leadership team for our future growth. India is a priority growth market for MiQ, and we trust our new leadership team to represent the long term commitment we are making in the country’s programmatic ecosystem. With the upcoming launch of the revolutionary MiQ Sigma in the Indian market, alongside our other upcoming innovations, I’m certain our enhanced leadership team will drive strong client impact across the programmatic market in India.”

Sachi Gurudanti, director of product, MiQ makes the move to her new role from her previous position as director of solutions in Canada completing over six years at MiQ. Commenting on her experience, she said, “Having spearheaded Canada’s TV Intelligence (TVi) rollout, I’m thrilled to help tailor tech for India as one of the world’s fastest-growing markets for programmatic and CTV innovation.”

Abhishek Goyal, director of solutions, MiQ brings over 10 years of programmatic advertising experience to the role, with over 2 years building solutions for the US market. “Our go-to-market edge lies in tailoring products for our clients and their specific requirements in every region. MiQ is committed to building innovative and tech-agnostic offerings alongside deepening our data partnerships to deliver focused outcomes for our clients in India,” he said.

Ajendranath Munduri, director of trading, MiQ has been elevated from Trader Manager and has been with MiQ since 2022. “We’re bringing unmatched capability, efficiency and value to every interaction within the Indian market and giving our clients a roadmap to navigating the adapting programmatic ecosystem - which is a core part of why they trust MiQ,” he said.

Vineet Badde, chief of staff, MiQ has been a key part of the organisation since 2023 and is an alumnus of IIM Indore and NIT Calicut. “I’m pleased to be taking on the new role of chief of staff as we look to strengthen our operational efficiency in India to drive strong growth and results,” he shared.

Anusha Modi, director of account management, MiQ said, “At MiQ, the future of programmatic is being redefined every day. I’m thrilled to be part of this journey and to lead with a focus on innovation, excellence, and meaningful results for our clients and partners.” Prior to joining MiQ, she most recently managed revenue strategy & planning at MX Player.

Namrata Aswani, director of marketing & PR, MiQ said, “I’m elated to be a part of the MiQ family. Since its launch in India, MiQ has been on a strong upward trajectory, and I look forward to spotlighting many accomplishments on this journey while driving meaningful narratives and messaging that support our growth plans for the market.” She joins MiQ with over 17 years of experience in the PR & Communications industry, and previously served as director of public relations at Gozoop Group.