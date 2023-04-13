MIRC Electronics appoints Vikram Surendran as new CEO

He will work on revitalizing the Onida brand and overall customer experience.
MIRC Electronics appointed Vikram Surendran as its new CEO with effect from, 12th April 2023.
Vikram’s joining as the CEO of MIRC Electronics will further strengthen the organization, and help it drive profitable growth. Vikram is an accomplished business leader with a proven track record, of over 32 years, building high-performance organizations, crafting great brands, business transformation, business scale-up and delivering robust business results. Vikram has successfully demonstrated these qualities across great organizations such as Hindustan Unilever and Eureka Forbes.
MIRC Electronics, a market leader in the consumer durables sector and Vikram’s experience and leadership skills will surely help in its next stages of growth. Welcoming Vikram on board Gulu Mirchandani, Chaiman (MIRC Electronics Ltd.) said, “Vikram with his vast experience of 32 years, brings a diversified experience to the table. With his dynamic leadership he will work on revitalizing the Onida brand and overall customer experience. With the ‘Make in India’ initiative prevalent in the country, the Indian customers have the choice of Onida as a home grown brand with 42 years presence in the market. I am confident Vikram will definitely capitalize on this attribute of our iconic brand and take it to newer heights of success.”
Vikram says, “I am happy to be a part of MIRC Electronics which had given birth to an iconic brand like Onida in the early 80’s. My core focus here would be to drive accelerated growth for all the categories, with an end-to-end focus on brand-building, innovation, supply chain, digitalization, talent, and sustainability. I look forward to working closely with the team and building the success story of Onida.”