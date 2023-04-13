MIRC Electronics appoints Vikram Surendran as new CEO

MIRC Electronics, a market leader in the consumer durables sector and Vikram’s experience and leadership skills will surely help in its next stages of growth. Welcoming Vikram on board Gulu Mirchandani, Chaiman (MIRC Electronics Ltd.) said, “Vikram with his vast experience of 32 years, brings a diversified experience to the table. With his dynamic leadership he will work on revitalizing the Onida brand and overall customer experience. With the ‘Make in India’ initiative prevalent in the country, the Indian customers have the choice of Onida as a home grown brand with 42 years presence in the market. I am confident Vikram will definitely capitalize on this attribute of our iconic brand and take it to newer heights of success.”