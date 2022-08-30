Mirror Now appoints Shreya Dhoundial as its Executive Editor

Representing the voice and issues of every thinking urban Indian, Mirror Now has emerged as the nation’s change headquarters, championing pertinent issues that impact people’s lives. Leading with the proposition, ‘You First’, the channel’s refreshed formats and content engine has successfully resonated with the viewers across its TV and digital platforms, enabling 2x growth in its market share. Furthering this momentum, Mirror Now announced the appointment of its new people champion, Shreya Dhoundial as its executive editor. In her role, Shreya will host the channel’s flagship show, The Urban Debate at 8 pm and will be an integral part of the editorial leadership team, driving the channel’s efforts to deliver accurate, relevant, and unbiased news to its viewers. Based out of Mirror Now’s Noida office, Shreya will report to Nikunj Garg, Managing Editor, Mirror Now.