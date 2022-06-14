Mirum appoints Sooraj Keswani to head brand management and strategy

He will work from the Mumbai office and report to CEO Hareesh Tibrewala.
Mirum, a Wunderman Thompson agency and part of the WPP Group, has onboarded Sooraj Keswani as director of brand management and strategy.
Keswani is an industry veteran with an experience of three decades and has worked with the likes of Indian Express, Madison, Concept Communications and Hansa Cequity.
Keswani will be based out of the Mumbai office and will report to the joint CEO Hareesh Tibrewala.
The CEO welcoming Keswani said, "Sooraj brings with him a mix of business, brand and digital experience to the table. His primary responsibility will be to ensure client success, across the gamut of digital solutions and services that Mirum provides to its clients. He will also be responsible for mentoring and managing the brand planning and account management teams.”
Speaking about his appointment, Keswani said, “Mirum has always been ahead of the curve when it came to digital. The agency has big ambitions and is growing its bouquet of services. I am thrilled to be here and looking forward to an exciting future”.