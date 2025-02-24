Mirum founders launch Meru Life- A digital ecosystem for seniors

After 15 years at Mirum India, which was acquired by WPP, Hareesh Tibrewala and Mihir Karkare have launched Meru Life, an age-tech startup focused on creating a digital ecosystem for seniors.

As India’s senior population continues to grow—with over 15 crore Indians over 60 today and a projection of 35 crore by 2050—there’s a need for a dedicated platform that empowers their next phase of life. At a time when the general focus is on ‘Elder Care’, the age-tech startup will focus on a proposition of enabling individuals aged 55-70 to lead a vibrant and purposeful second inning – hence the name Active Seniors.

Meru Life will be co-led by Mihir Karkare and Saurabh Garg (Founder, C4E) who has previously been a part of Mirum in its early years. Arun Kedia, MD at VAV Lipids comes on board as an investor as well along with Sanjay Mehta (who was also a co-founder at Mirum).

Mihir Karkare, co-founder and CEO, Meru Life, said, “As an entrepreneur, I have always believed in meaningfully impacting lives. Through building Mirum I have seen firsthand the impact we can create—not just for our clients, but for our employees and their families too. With Meru Life, we are thinking even bigger, impacting the lives of millions of active seniors who want to live a fulfilling and purposeful life —this is about reimagining what life after 55 can truly be. We are going to help them with just that.”

The genesis of Meru Life also came from a personal quest. "Last year, turning 60 sparked a journey of discovery," shared Hareesh Tibrewala, founder and executive chairman, Meru Life. "I searched for ways to make this life phase meaningful but found no clear answers. While we hear stories of people making comebacks in their 60s and 80s, what about the everyday individuals in the age group of 55-70 who want to stay engaged, learn new things, find meaningful work, and build relationships? Now, Meru Life will fill this gap and we are here to make their second innings purposeful and fulfilling."

Saurabh Garg, co-founder and CMO, Meru Life, said: “At 42, I finally understand what Carl Jung meant when he said life begins at 40. Not just in theory, but in reality, now. Building Meru Life with Mihir, Hareesh, and Arun feels like the culmination of 20 years of experience and values. Our goal? To help Active Seniors live their best lives, backed by being the most trusted platform that meets them where they are.”

"Over the years, I have mentored entrepreneurs and supported ideas that drive real change. With decades of experience in pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals, I know that good health means living better, not just longer. I am looking forward to using my expertise to help the team at Meru Life create solutions that help Active Seniors enjoy a vibrant, energetic, and fulfilling second innings," said Arun Kedia, investor and mentor at Meru Life.

Over the coming weeks, Meru Life will roll out a range of solutions across various aspects of active senior living, covering the areas of health, fitness & wellness, finance, hobbies and lifestyle, and purposeful engagement, and more.