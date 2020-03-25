Mirum hires Preetam Thingalaya as Director of Media

Commenting on Preetam’s appointment, Sanjay Mehta, joint CEO, Mirum India, says, “I am delighted to welcome Preetam on-board. Mirum offers a full-service solution to clients, from strategy, creative, technology, content, monitoring, and marketing automation, and paid digital media is an integral and critical component, to join the dots and deliver business results, for our clients. At Mirum, we already have a very successful media planning and buying division, and now with Preetam coming on board, we will provide enhanced value across all facets of paid digital media, further strengthening our media deliveries”.