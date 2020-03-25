Mirum hires Preetam Thingalaya as Director of Media

Mirum, a leading digital solutions agency, has announced the appointment of Preetam Thingalaya as their Director of Media. Preetam will head the Media Planning and Buying division and play a key role in growing the business and providing strategic direction, especially focusing on programmatic and performance marketing.
Preetam Thingalaya comes with more than two decades of experience across agency businesses, including Mindshare, PHD and Hungama. His last stint was with OTT platform Zee5 as the Digital lead for SVOD and Music verticals.
Mirum has a successful media planning and buying division, servicing more than 50 clients across BFSI, Healthcare, FMCG, F&B and other sectors. With Preetam at the helm, Mirum is looking forward to significantly enhance its digital media planning and buying bouquet of services.
Preetam will be based out of Mumbai office and will directly report to the Jt. CEO, Sanjay Mehta.
Commenting on Preetam’s appointment, Sanjay Mehta, joint CEO, Mirum India, says, “I am delighted to welcome Preetam on-board. Mirum offers a full-service solution to clients, from strategy, creative, technology, content, monitoring, and marketing automation, and paid digital media is an integral and critical component, to join the dots and deliver business results, for our clients. At Mirum, we already have a very successful media planning and buying division, and now with Preetam coming on board, we will provide enhanced value across all facets of paid digital media, further strengthening our media deliveries”.
Preetam enthusiastically adds, “I am super excited to join the Mirum family and look forward to contributing towards the success of the organization.”