Mirum India appoints Kalpesh Patel as director of Martech services

The role of technology in delivering marketing solutions is becoming more important and then ever before. Recognising this change, Mirum has appointed Kalpesh Patel as “director of Martech Services”. Besides leading the Salesforce practice, Kalpesh will also lead other areas of practice such as Sitecore, SEO, UX_UI in addition to other CMS and e-commerce solutions. Kalpesh has more than 23 years of experience in managing and delivering technology solutions to Indian and global clients. Kalpesh has been with Mirum for more than 4 years now and was earlier leading the technology practice.
Commenting on Kalpesh’s appointment, Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, said, “Kalpesh is a very passionate and detail-oriented leader. He brings both: the emotional quotient required to run and manage a large team; and the discipline and processes required to ensure flawless and timely delivery. Post COVID, we expect to see an accelerated requirement for digital transformation for businesses. And under Kalpesh’s leadership, we are set to deliver the same for our clients”
“A big thank you to Mirum India for putting faith in me and giving me this big opportunity”, said Kalpesh Patel. “With the Martech vertical, Mirum India has now combined all the offerings which brands need on their digital transformation journey. I am excited to leverage my experience in delivering technology solutions for domestic and global clients, to add value to the Martech vertical. I am looking forward to my new role and keen on contributing to the success of Martech and the organization”