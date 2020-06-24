Mirum India appoints Kalpesh Patel as director of Martech services

The role of technology in delivering marketing solutions is becoming more important and then ever before. Recognising this change, Mirum has appointed Kalpesh Patel as “director of Martech Services”. Besides leading the Salesforce practice, Kalpesh will also lead other areas of practice such as Sitecore, SEO, UX_UI in addition to other CMS and e-commerce solutions. Kalpesh has more than 23 years of experience in managing and delivering technology solutions to Indian and global clients. Kalpesh has been with Mirum for more than 4 years now and was earlier leading the technology practice.