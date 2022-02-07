Mirum India & Resulticks announces a strategic partnership

Commenting on this alliance, Mani Gopalaratnam, CEO and CTO, Resulticks said, “We are happy to partner with Mirum, one of the leading digital and martech solutions agencies. Resulticks is a comprehensive, data-driven, and omnichannel marketing automation platform that supports all digital marketing requirements and gives users the ability to automate their core marketing activities. With the expertise of Mirum India added to the partner arsenal we are confident of delivering best-in-class managed services along with our platforms.”