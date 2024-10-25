Mitali Srivastava Hough departs as senior VP and Head of Planning at McCann

Mitali Srivastava Hough steps down as Senior VP and Head of Planning at McCann Mumbai. With over 25 years of experience, Hough has worked with agencies like DDB Mudra, Ogilvy and Mather, Famous Innovations, and TBWA India.

Advertisment

Additionally, she was the first planner in Indian advertising to co-found an agency, Utopeia Communicationz, followed by another venture, Equal, specialising in CSR solutions.

Mitali Srivastava Hough mentioned plans to focus on mentoring her consultancy, The Equal Agency, and advising other agencies. “I am deeply grateful for the experiences and relationships I’ve built at McCann. My time there was short but I got the opportunity to work with Prasoon Joshi and some incredible talent and clients across various industries. As I look ahead, I feel a sense of excitement to push my boundaries further. It’s the right moment to explore new horizons, take on new challenges, and pursue my passions in ways I haven’t yet imagined. I look forward to continuing my journey through mentoring and consultancy work, and I’m eager to bring my energy into new collaborations” she shared.

In addition to her consultancy work, she is diving into a collaboration with musician AR Rahman, where she will be contributing as a writer on a major project.