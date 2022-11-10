Mitali Srivastava Hough joins Famous Innovations as National Planning Head

She will also lead strategic planning for Garage, the digital and content agency from the group.
Famous Innovations has announced the appointment of Mitali Srivastava Hough as National Planning Head for its Mumbai, Delhi and Bangalore office. She will also lead strategic planning for Garage, the digital and content agency from the group.
With nearly 22 years of work experience, Hough is the first planner in Indian advertising who co-founded a successful ad agency called Utopeia Communicationz and followed it up by another agency called Equal that specialised in CSR solutions. An accomplished strategic planner, digital expert, trainer and researcher, she has undertaken in-depth thought leadership on various consumer groups and is known for her disruptive approach to brand building. Her career spans over brands like, Volkswagen, J&J, Reliance Retail, Bournvita, Neutrogena, Nivea, Big Bazaar, Asian Paints, etc. Prior to steering the ship as an entrepreneur, she worked in DDB Mudra as Associate Vice President, across verticals of DDB India, DDB Health & Lifestyle, Rapp India & Tribal DDB. She has also worked at Ogilvy & Mather and TBWA India. Her awards include golds at Effies, AME, James Burke & Indian Marketing Awards.
Raj Kamble, founder and CCO, of Famous Innovations commented, “At Famous Innovations, we don’t just make ads. We aim to be partners with our clients and take accountability for their business, growth, and brands. Mitali is one of those rare planners who champions this approach and has been effective and disruptive with MNC brands as well as entrepreneur-led brands from India. We are really excited about our partnership with her. Famous Innovations is gearing up to take a bigger leap as a group by bringing such unique talent together”
Hough adds, “After being an entrepreneur for so long, I have evolved as a planner, and I wasn’t comfortable joining a place that would put me in just one box. Raj has created a very interesting hybrid creative, planning and digital culture in Famous that resonated with my journey. His sharp creative acumen matches an equally strong business mind and everyone in the Famous group is being led to follow this new approach to advertising and marketing which is media agnostic, insight-led, creatively sharp and ROI focused for the client.”