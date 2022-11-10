Mitali Srivastava Hough joins Famous Innovations as National Planning Head

With nearly 22 years of work experience, Hough is the first planner in Indian advertising who co-founded a successful ad agency called Utopeia Communicationz and followed it up by another agency called Equal that specialised in CSR solutions. An accomplished strategic planner, digital expert, trainer and researcher, she has undertaken in-depth thought leadership on various consumer groups and is known for her disruptive approach to brand building. Her career spans over brands like, Volkswagen, J&J, Reliance Retail, Bournvita, Neutrogena, Nivea, Big Bazaar, Asian Paints, etc. Prior to steering the ship as an entrepreneur, she worked in DDB Mudra as Associate Vice President, across verticals of DDB India, DDB Health & Lifestyle, Rapp India & Tribal DDB. She has also worked at Ogilvy & Mather and TBWA India. Her awards include golds at Effies, AME, James Burke & Indian Marketing Awards.