Mitron TV appoints Bhawin Jagad as Director of Product Design

Prior to his role at Mitron, Bhawin served as director of product design at InVideo, an online video creator, where he was responsible for creating and successfully launching two versions of the online video editor. A self-taught UI & UX designer, Bhawin has experience across multiple sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, social media, digital & influencer marketing amongst others. Previously he has worked with leading companies such as IFANow, The Glitch, and Stylabs, and served renowned brands like Google India, Lakme, Yamaha, Nutella, Fererro Rocher along with several Bollywood production houses.