Mitron TV expands senior leadership team with new Hires

Indian short-format video app Mitron today announced the expansion of its leadership team with two senior hires. Chandan Chhabra joins as VP of Operations and Nisha Pokhriyal joins as VP of Marketing. In his new role, Chandan will establish SoPs, drive efficiency across multiple departments and focus on strategic planning of the business. Nisha Pokhriyal will be responsible for leading Mitron’s overall brand marketing initiatives and accelerating the start-up’s growth trajectory. Both Nisha and Chandan will work closely with Mitron’s co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal.