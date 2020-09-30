Mitron TV expands senior leadership team with new Hires

Ex OLX India Director of Customer Experience Chandan Chhabra and ex Alibaba executive Nisha Pokhriyal come on board.
Indian short-format video app Mitron today announced the expansion of its leadership team with two senior hires. Chandan Chhabra joins as VP of Operations and Nisha Pokhriyal joins as VP of Marketing. In his new role, Chandan will establish SoPs, drive efficiency across multiple departments and focus on strategic planning of the business. Nisha Pokhriyal will be responsible for leading Mitron’s overall brand marketing initiatives and accelerating the start-up’s growth trajectory. Both Nisha and Chandan will work closely with Mitron’s co-founders Shivank Agarwal and Anish Khandelwal.
Prior to joining Mitron, Chandan was one of the Founding members and Director of Customer Experience & Content Quality at OLX India, where he led the content strategy and operations across South Asia markets. An IIM-A alumnus, Chandan comes with 17 years of experience spread across diverse industries such as BPO, Telecom, BFSI, E-Commerce, Auto and Edtech. He is also a Certified Customer Experience Professional (CCXP), an Accredited Customer Experience Master, a CX Mentor (ACXM, ACX-Mentor) and Asia’s first Accredited Customer Experience Specialist (ACXS).
Nisha served as associate director - marketing of VMate, the short video app from Alibaba Mobile Business group. She has been responsible for managing end-to-end integrated marketing for well-known campaigns such as #VMateAsliHoliBaaz and #GharBaitheBanoLakhpati amongst others. Nisha has a career spanning over 10 years, having worked at Dentsu Webchutney and IPAN. She is Certified Usability Analyst from Human Factors International. Nisha was also the official Torchbearer for the Winter Olympics held in South Korea in 2018.
Commenting on strengthening the leadership team, Shivank Agarwal, Co-founder & CEO Mitron said: “We are thrilled to welcome both Nisha and Chandan to the Mitron family. With Nisha and Chandan’s appointments, we are laying the foundation for Mitron's rapid growth. Their expertise will foster and fuel our long-term expansion plans . I am confident that our portfolio of a strong team will chart a remarkable journey for the home grown short format video app space.”
Chandan Chhabra, VP – Operations, Mitron said: “I am particularly impressed with what Mitron has achieved in such a short space of time. I look forward to being part of this amazing team as we scale the business and enter a new phase of growth.’’
Nisha Pokhriyal, VP – Marketing, Mitron said: “This is an exciting time for short format video app space. I am pleased to be part of Mitron’s journey, as we continue to build upon the brand’s existing success and strive to attain new milestones.”