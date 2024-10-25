Mitsubishi Electric India appoints Atsushi Takase as the New MD

Mitsubishi Electric India (MEI) announced the appointment of Atsushi Takase as the new managing director, effective October 1, 2024. With over 36 years of experience within Mitsubishi Electric, Takase will lead MEI into its next phase of growth and innovation.

Takase joined Mitsubishi Electric in 1988 and has held various significant positions throughout his career, including deputy managing director at MEI and vice president of the transportation systems division in the U.S.A. His international experience includes managing key projects with clients such as the New York City Subway, showcasing his expertise in transportation systems and global strategic planning.

In his new role, Takase will focus on enhancing operational excellence and sustainable growth at MEI. His mission is to effectively leverage the integrated operations of MEI to addresses social issues through its business while aligning with the "Make in India" initiative. By leveraging his vast experience and deep understanding of the market, he aims to foster innovation and drive initiatives that maximise value for stakeholders.

"I am excited to join Mitsubishi Electric India at a time when the company is poised for significant growth," said Takase. "I look forward to working with our talented team to further strengthen our market presence and continue our mission of 'Changes for the Better' through technology while prioritising sustainability."