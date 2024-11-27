Mitul Shah joins Google as MD for Google devices and services in India

Mitul Shah joins Google as managing director for Google devices and services in India. In his new role, Shah will lead Pixel’s sales and expansion efforts in India.

Advertisment

Shah took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Before joining Google, Shah spent nine years at Apple, where he most recently served as head of consumer sales.

Shah is an experienced professional with deep understanding of strategy, sales and channel management, supply chain and operations and digital. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like Infosys, Accenture, Maersk India, and more.