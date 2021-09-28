Mixed Route Juice strengthens its key leadership positions in the Business, Creative and Sales verticals

Speaking on the company’s strengthening of team, Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder and Creative Head at MRJ said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome such domain experts to our team. All three of them are incredible resources in their respective fields with a fresh outlook. With our compelling and innovative services around the FMCG, F&B, Consumer Durables, Retail, and other sectors, we are growing by 25% Quarter on the Quarter basis and with this exponential growth, we are aggressively looking to increase our talent pool. We positively look forward to a strong association with them that would not only help us achieve our growth objectives but also deliver more innovative, detail-oriented, and disruptive solutions to all our audiences.”

Recently, Mixed Route Juice has welcomed 10 new members to its creative team.