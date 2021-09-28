Mixed Route Juice strengthens its key leadership positions in the Business, Creative and Sales verticals

The company has hired Ashwin Sharma as Business Director; Vinay Kumar Anand as Creative Head; Sameer Verma as Sales Head.
Mixed Route Juice, a Delhi-based boutique social and creative agency best known for its disruptive ideas has recently announced its hiring in the senior management positions. The agency has welcomed Mr Ashwin Sharma as the Business Director (Growth and existing business), Mr Vinay Kumar Anand as the Creative Head and Mr Sameer Varma as the Sales Head.
The development comes in when the company is rolling out offering enhanced disruptive ideas and solutions with the help of such experts. Mixed Route Juice also plans to increase its market share and has aggressive expansion plans ahead to drive the business at a global stage, followed by the hiring.
Ashwin Sharma has been a seasoned marketing and branding professional with extensive experience in product launches, product innovation, planning, hospitality, brand building, content integration and content marketing. He has completed his bachelor in Mass Media, Advertising Major from the Rizvi College of Arts, Science and Commerce, Mumbai University. Prior to joining Mixed Route Juice as a Business Director, he was a Marketing Manager in Accor – Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity, New Delhi. The visionary started his career with Madison Communications, Mumbai. Subsequent to working there for two years, he had joined Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai. He later joined Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited - Café, Studio, Trendz, ETC and Zing Mumbai as a Senior Marketing Manager. After this stint, Ashwin had worked with Lukup Media Pvt. Ltd., Bangalore.
Vinay Kumar Anand has profound domain knowledge and hands-on experience of over 18 years rich experience in advertising & digital product development. Being a highly experienced, multidisciplinary, results-oriented leader with a penchant for applying design, tech and project management skills, Mr Kanand has rich expertise in communication design, branding, and (IxD) Interaction design. He is an alumnus of the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Bombay. He has an extensive work profile of having worked in reputed organizations including - Indigo Consulting, Publicis Groupe, Cheil, A SAMSUNG Group Company, Razorfish & Digitas, and many more.
Another expert hired by Mixed Route Juice as a Sales Head is Sameer Varma. He is a determined and growth-oriented professional with over 14 years of extensive experience in steering Sales & Integrated Marketing Communication, Brand Management, Marketing Campaigns, Digital Marketing, Public Relations, Events and People Management. Mr Varma has worked with many renowned companies including Hakuhodo Advertising, Moments Insight Pvt Ltd., Asymmetrique Communications, Gurgaon, etc.
Speaking on the company’s strengthening of team, Amrita Sharma, Co-Founder and Creative Head at MRJ said, “We are extremely pleased to welcome such domain experts to our team. All three of them are incredible resources in their respective fields with a fresh outlook. With our compelling and innovative services around the FMCG, F&B, Consumer Durables, Retail, and other sectors, we are growing by 25% Quarter on the Quarter basis and with this exponential growth, we are aggressively looking to increase our talent pool. We positively look forward to a strong association with them that would not only help us achieve our growth objectives but also deliver more innovative, detail-oriented, and disruptive solutions to all our audiences.”
Recently, Mixed Route Juice has welcomed 10 new members to its creative team.