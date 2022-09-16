MM TV appoints Smitha Narayanan as the new Head of Sales & Marketing

Smitha will be heading the Sales & Marketing operations of the three MM TV channels - Mazhavil Manorama, Manorama News, and ManoramaMAX OTT from now. She is a graduate of IIM Lucknow and has 18+ years of experience in the industry. In her professional career, Smitha has associated with several blue-chip companies like Colgate, Palmolive, Dell Computers, Britannia Industries and Wipro Enterprises. She has played a crucial role in strategizing sales, branding and product functions at these companies in various capacities. Prior to her association with MM TV, Smitha was with Wipro Yardley, a Middle East business based out of Dubai.