MMA India names Amit Jain as Chairperson of MMA India Board of Directors

An FMCG veteran, Amit brings a wealth of global experience and a deep understanding of India having been in leadership roles in Coca-Cola, Viacom, and AkzoNobel over the past two decades. Speaking on his new role as Chairperson of MMA India, Amit Jain said, “MMA has been doing stellar work in helping marketers use insights and tools to harness the convergence of marketing and technology to drive personalised and customised engagement, in line with evolving consumer needs and purchase behaviour. I am delighted to take on this role and lead MMA’s commitment to shape the future of marketing today by bringing brands closer to consumers through connected consumer journeys.’’