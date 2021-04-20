MMA India names Amit Jain as Chairperson of MMA India Board of Directors

Previously, he was the Managing Director of L’Oréal India.
MMA, formerly known as the Mobile Marketing Association, the world’s leading not for profit trade body with heightened focus on Modern Marketing has announced the appointment of Amit Jain, Managing Director, L’Oréal India as Chairperson of its India Board of Directors. Amit will be responsible for steering MMA’s endeavours to innovate and transform modern marketing in India and help marketers adopt and accelerate best practices in it. Amit succeeds Priya Nair, Executive Director, Beauty and Personal Care, Hindustan Unilever Ltd. Priya will move into a new role as Chair Emeritus of MMA India.
An FMCG veteran, Amit brings a wealth of global experience and a deep understanding of India having been in leadership roles in Coca-Cola, Viacom, and AkzoNobel over the past two decades. Speaking on his new role as Chairperson of MMA India, Amit Jain said, “MMA has been doing stellar work in helping marketers use insights and tools to harness the convergence of marketing and technology to drive personalised and customised engagement, in line with evolving consumer needs and purchase behaviour. I am delighted to take on this role and lead MMA’s commitment to shape the future of marketing today by bringing brands closer to consumers through connected consumer journeys.’’
Priya Nair, now Chair Emeritus of MMA India said, “It’s been a pleasure for me to lead the MMA India board and add to building the industry ecosystem. I am excited to welcome Amit as MMA India Chair to lead the imperative for marketing change by empowering, enlightening, and enabling marketers to shape the future of modern marketing and propelling business growth.”
Moneka Khurana, country head, MMA India added, “Amit Jain’s business leadership, progressive outlook and experience in managing credible boards will help in shaping the future of Modern Marketing for MMA India at a time when it’s central to all marketers to drive business ROI, customer engagement & innovations.”
On the appointment Rohit Dadwal, managing director of MMA Asia Pacific, said “Amit Jain’s deep knowledge of digital marketing in the 21st century will prove invaluable to the furthering of MMA’s mission in advancing modern marketing in India. I look forward to working with Amit and would like to thank Priya for her invaluable contribution and for paving the way forward.”
MMA India has made significant strides in creating impact on the marketing ecosystem through various charters, events, resources, and toolkits. The association is in the midst of conducting its marquee event MMA Impact India on 20th and 21st May - A global IP enabling thought leadership and views that shape the industry. This event will also witness exclusive unveils of MMA reports.