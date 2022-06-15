MMTC-PAMP appoints Amul Saha as Chief Digital Officer

He will report to Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP.
MMTC-PAMP, India’s first and only refinery accredited by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) for both gold & silver, announced the appointment of Amul Kumar Saha as its Chief Digital Officer. In his new role, Amul will create and drive strategy to scale up presence and achieve market leadership in the fast-growing consumer space. This would include building new business and revenue streams and presence in strategic and high growth spaces like eCommerce, digital gold, buyback and other related business lines. He will report to Vikas Singh, Managing Director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP.
Amul is a seasoned business leader with 12 plus years of experience in Sales, Business Development, Product Marketing and Technology. His recent specializations are in the Online and E-Commerce domain and he was earlier associated with Samsung India. Under his leadership, the brand achieved online market leadership in the hyper competitive consumer durables sector.
Commenting on his new role, Amul said, “I am honoured to take up this responsibility that the company has entrusted me with. As a part of my new role, I will be exploring uncharted avenues to grow our consumer-facing business primarily through Digital and Omni-channel initiatives. My approach to solving complex problems is by breaking them down into smaller problem statements, identifying key input metrics, and laying down processes that can help the organization scale in a predictable and organized manner. I am obsessed with improving the consumer experience and I would like MMTC-PAMP to be at the forefront of improving consumer experience in the precious metals industry.”
Welcoming him on board, Vikas Singh, CEO and MD of MMTC-PAMP said, “I am delighted to welcome Amul as our Chief Digital Officer. Amul is a seasoned business leader with diverse experience across sectors. His extensive track record in building successful portfolios and achieving market leadership through winning teams make him a great asset at MMTC-PAMP.”
Amul is an alumnus of IIM-Ahmedabad, IIEST Shibpur, and RIMC Dehradun. He has experience managing complex multi-party environments that simultaneously involve brands, marketplace sellers, third-party fulfillment partners, and a host of external agencies.