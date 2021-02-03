MMTC-PAMP appoints Anika Agarwal As President – Consumer Business

Anika is an English Literature graduate from Delhi University and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from LBSIM, Delhi.

On her appointment, Anika stated, “India is one of the largest markets for gold and the precious metal has a central role in the country’s culture. MMTC-PAMP is known for providing the best quality and highest purity products and I look forward to deepen MMTC-PAMP’s retail and digital presence to build a strong omnichannel consumer business and create a preferred brand in the mostly unorganised precious metals market in India.”