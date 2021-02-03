MMTC-PAMP appoints Anika Agarwal As President – Consumer Business

She will report to Vikas Singh, managing director, and CEO, MMTC-PAMP.
MMTC-PAMP, India’s first and only London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) accredited Good Delivery refinery for Gold and Silver today announced the appointment of Anika Agarwal as President – Consumer Business. Anika would be responsible for building and delivering the strategy to build MMTC PAMP’s brand and footprint across India across the Physical and Digital spaces. She will report to Vikas Singh, managing director, and CEO, MMTC-PAMP.
With two decades of experience, Anika is a seasoned sales and marketing leader with deep experience across diverse and competitive industries like Retail, Telecom, and Insurance. Anika has deep expertise in building strong consumer brands, along with scaling up direct to consumer businesses. She brings with her extensive experience in leveraging technology for enabling business growth and delivering superior customer experience. She is also known for being a people-centric business leader with a focus on driving innovation and new ideas.
Anika has recently been awarded the Marketer of the year 2020 by ACEF and Insurance Personality of the year at 5th India Insurance Summit and Awards.
Before MMTC-PAMP, Anika worked with Max Bupa Health Insurance where she held several leadership roles in the last 9 years within marketing, digital transformation, direct and digital sales functions and has played a pivotal role in building many industry-first digital innovations for the Indian health insurance market. Prior to Max Bupa, Anika spent almost 7 years with Nokia Corporation in India, Middle East, and Africa.
Anika is an English Literature graduate from Delhi University and holds an MBA degree in Marketing and Finance from LBSIM, Delhi.
On her appointment, Anika stated, “India is one of the largest markets for gold and the precious metal has a central role in the country’s culture. MMTC-PAMP is known for providing the best quality and highest purity products and I look forward to deepen MMTC-PAMP’s retail and digital presence to build a strong omnichannel consumer business and create a preferred brand in the mostly unorganised precious metals market in India.”
Vikas Singh, managing director & chief executive officer, MMTC-PAMP said, “We are pleased to welcome Anika Agarwal to our versatile and high-performing team. Anika brings in-depth knowledge of consumer-centric businesses coupled with the comprehension of how new digital technologies disrupt industries. MMTC-PAMP is rapidly evolving in building a consumer-centric portfolio, and Anika’s immense experience will anchor our journey and position us as one of the fastest-growing brands’ in the precious metals segment in India.”