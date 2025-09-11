MMTC-PAMP appoints Samit Guha as Managing Director and CEO

MMTC-PAMP, a precious metals refiner accredited by the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) for Good Delivery Gold & Silver, has announced the appointment of Samit Guha as its managing director and chief executive officer.

Guha has been associated with the company for five years, serving as chief finance and technology officer before taking over as Interim CEO. With close to three decades of experience across sectors including telecom, real estate, hospitality, retail, and consumer goods, he has held senior leadership roles with a focus on finance, technology, and business transformation.

From spearheading digital commerce rollouts and supply chain innovations to leading IPOs, M&A, and strategic partnerships, Samit has built a reputation as a business leader who can balance immediate operational priorities with long-term value creation. His ability to inspire teams, manage diverse stakeholders, and harness technology as a growth enabler, positions him as a well-rounded leader poised to guide MMTC-PAMP into its next phase of innovation and expansion.

Speaking on the appointment, Marwan Shakarchi, chief executive officer, MKS PAMP GROUP said, “Samit comes with a tremendous experience in finance and technology where he has driven large transformational projects, leading business deals and strong understanding of new technology stack. With this appointment, his client-centric approach, growth mindset and strong technology focus will ensure MMTC-PAMP will scale new heights while retaining our core values of transparency and customer satisfaction.”

Thanking the entire MKS PAMP Group and MMTC-PAMP team member for the support, Guha, managing director & CEO, MMTC-PAMP said, “This appointment is a testament to the trust placed in me by all our stakeholders. As we shape the new journey of MMTC-PAMP, my focus will remain on leveraging technology to reimagine customer experience, expanding our India presence and building long-term value for all. With my team, my vision is to strengthen our leadership in the precious metals industry and keep setting new benchmarks.”