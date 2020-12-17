MobiKwik appoints Siddharth Dhamija as CEO of Zaakpay

Bipin Preet Singh, co-founder and CEO, MobiKwik, said, “We have seen 100% growth in FY20 thanks to our resilient and turbo-charged team. Digital Payments in India is exploding and we intend to capitalize on the opportunity to serve the payment needs of India’s online businesses. Siddharth’s appointment is a move towards strengthening our Payment Gateway (PG) business - Zaakpay. He is tenacious in driving results and we are confident that he will aggressively grow the PG business by elevating our product, brand, team, and service. With an independent charter under Siddharth’s leadership, we expect the Zaakpay Business to deliver multi-fold growth in revenue and strive to be the best payment gateway product in India.”