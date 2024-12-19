Mobupps appoints Siddharth Barman as Vice President of Marketing

Mobupps appoints Siddharth Barman as vice president of global growth marketing. Before joining Mobupps, he held key roles at Affle, driving global growth in products, platforms, and brand marketing.

Barman took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

His career highlights include leading global product launches, building growth marketing teams, and contributing to expansion efforts and strategic alliances in the US, EU, LATAM, MENA, SEA, and India.

In his news role, Barman will lead Mobupps' global growth initiatives, expanding the reach and impact of its products MAFO, iRTB and MobuppsX — across global markets.

“We’re excited to have Siddharth join Mobupps, his impressive background in driving global growth, launching innovative products and building strong partnerships will be a huge asset as we grow and expand into key markets. Siddharth brings the energy and expertise that align perfectly with our vision for 2025 and beyond. I’m confident he’ll play a key role in helping us strengthen our brand and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners worldwide” said Yaron Tomchin, CEO of Mobupps.

Commenting on his appointment, Barman said, “With a dynamic team and a robust portfolio of solutions, Mobupps is well-positioned to redefine the advertising landscape, I am honoured and excited to lead the marketing efforts at Mobupps, leveraging technology and innovative strategies to exceed customer expectations and set new benchmarks in the industry.”