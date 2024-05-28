Modenik appoints LV Vaidyanathan as executive chairman

Shantanu Khosla, board member, Modenik Lifestyle said, “I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Sunil Sethi for his invaluable contributions to Modenik Lifestyle, which have laid a robust foundation for our continued success. As LV transitions from his successful tenure at P&G to join Modenik, it reflects a broader trend of multinational CEOs moving to private equity-backed companies in India, drawn by the opportunity to drive rapid growth and create substantial value. His decision to join us underscores his confidence in our vision and commitment to advancing our growth trajectory. Additionally, the elevation of Shekhar Tewari to CEO further strengthens our management team, and I am excited to see the innovations and successes that this new leadership will bring."