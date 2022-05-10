Modenik Lifestyle announces new appointments

Commenting on the appointments, Sunil Sethi, executive chairman of Modenik Lifestyle said, “We are pleased to welcome both Suryanarayana and Utkarsh to our management team. Their joining comes at a pivotal moment in our journey as we aim to accelerate our growth into a sustainable and collaborative ecosystem.” Sunil further said, “Suryanarayana's decades of expertise in the technology sector is of immense value to us enabling us to accelerate both the innovation and impact of seamless integration of IT. Utkarsh has a wide array of experience in the consumer marketing domain, making him an invaluable asset to our leadership team.”