Modi Naturals appoints Abhay Singh as Modern Trade & E-commerce Head

He will be responsible for developing strategies and leading the overall modern trade and e-commerce business.
Modi Naturals, one of the leading FMCG companies known for its popular edible oil brand, Oleev has appointed Abhay Singh as head of modern trade and e-commerce business. In his new role, Abhay will be responsible for building a sizable and sustainable business in the e-commerce space. He will also look at strengthening ties with retailers and devise strategies/work towards realizing the e-commerce vision of the company.
Talking about his new role, Abhay Singh, head of modern trade and e- commerce business, Modi Naturals said, “I am ecstatic to be a part of Modi Naturals family. The e-commerce landscape has grown exponentially providing growth opportunities to both big and small players in the FMCG industry. It has become important for every organization to advance their e-commerce business and strategise constantly to meet the consumers’ expectations. My key focus will be to define the e-commerce strategy for the company and strengthen the company’s growth as a customer centric organization and one that provides a positive customer experience.”
Commenting on this key announcement, Akshay Modi, managing director, Modi Naturals said, “We are pleased to welcome Abhay to our company. His vast experience will help transform Modi Naturals from a pure play edible oil company to a diversified FMCG company. We are already on our way to creating a world class uniquely positioned value-added product that is gaining popularity in thousands of Indian households today. With Abhay’s business acumen and skills, we are confident that our brand name and market reach will scale greater heights.”
A committed and dedicated professional with over 19 years of industry experience and a proven track record of success, Abhay has worked with prominent brands such as MRPL- Home Care & Private Label, Max Hypermarkets, Reliance Retail, Aditya Birla Retail, Wadhwan Food Retail, Sangam Direct, etc. He completed his B. Com from Mumbai University in 1999 followed by a Diploma course in CRM from Dialogue Training Institute. He has an overall experience of over 20 years in the field of large-scale Modern Trade formats, Category Management, Omni Channel and FMCG roles.