Modi Naturals appoints Abhay Singh as Modern Trade & E-commerce Head

Modi Naturals, one of the leading FMCG companies known for its popular edible oil brand, Oleev has appointed Abhay Singh as head of modern trade and e-commerce business. In his new role, Abhay will be responsible for building a sizable and sustainable business in the e-commerce space. He will also look at strengthening ties with retailers and devise strategies/work towards realizing the e-commerce vision of the company.

Talking about his new role, Abhay Singh, head of modern trade and e- commerce business, Modi Naturals said, “I am ecstatic to be a part of Modi Naturals family. The e-commerce landscape has grown exponentially providing growth opportunities to both big and small players in the FMCG industry. It has become important for every organization to advance their e-commerce business and strategise constantly to meet the consumers’ expectations. My key focus will be to define the e-commerce strategy for the company and strengthen the company’s growth as a customer centric organization and one that provides a positive customer experience.”