Modi Naturals appoints Mukesh Ghuraiya as Chief Marketing Officer

He will be responsible for the company's overall marketing strategies and New Product Development.
Modi Naturals, one of the leading FMCG companies known for its popular edible oil brand, Oleev has appointed marketing veteran, Mukesh Ghuraiya as the new Chief Marketing Officer (CMO). In his new role, Mukesh will be responsible for the end-to-end development and implementation of the marketing and brand strategy of the company. He will also handle the New Product Development section at Modi Naturals.
Mukesh comes with hands-on experience of 13 years in brand and category management. He has cross-industry expertise having worked across various industries including consumer products, luxury retail, smartphone and media. In his previous assignment, he has worked as a category manager with Philips India and also headed the marketing for Rado Watches in India. Mukesh has done MBA in marketing from MICA, Ahmedabad.
Talking about his new role, Mukesh Ghuraiya, chief marketing officer, Modi Naturals said, “I am thrilled to join Modi Naturals and its leadership team at such a pivotal time as the organization is scaling up its Innovation & Brand Marketing initiatives. The organization is also getting into newer categories in the RTC/RTE space. I look forward to adding further momentum & resilience to the marketing function at Modi Naturals.”
Commenting on this new announcement, Akshay Modi, managing director, Modi Naturals said, “Mukesh is a seasoned marketing leader and comes with an impressive record of delivering results for companies at significant points of their growth. He is a perfect choice for Modi Naturals, and we are certain that Mukesh will elevate our go-to-market strategy and continue to augment our company’s growth with new and innovative consumer-focused approach.