Moe’s Art appoints Shantanu Anam as Creative Director

Moe’s Art, a creative-first communications consultancy, has announced the appointment of Shantanu Anam as its creative director. In this new role, Shantanu will strengthen Moe’s Art’s focus on video-led content, spanning brand films, commercials, and original productions, aimed at delivering impactful narratives across clients.

Advertisment

Shantanu brings over a decade of diverse experience across OTT content, digital media, theatre, and screenwriting. He rose to prominence with the viral web series Baked, since then, he has contributed as a writer, actor, and director across formats for reputed platforms such as All India Bakchod and Arre. Most recently, he served as Content Head at a leading Jio-backed media company, NEWJ. His recent notable projects include writing Hotstar Special’s PariWar and producing Hotstar’s show titled Happy Hour. Additionally, Shantanu starred as Debu, a key character in the acclaimed dark comedy Dilli Dark, which has been praised for its sharp social satire.

A Syracuse University alumnus, Shantanu will also strengthen Moe’s Art’s positioning as a brand solutions consultancy by driving innovative content formats and IPs. With projects like Happily Never After and The Anti-Agency Show, the focus is on multi-format storytelling, spanning digital-first videos, on-ground activations, and cross-platform content, enabling brands to engage audiences deeply and build stronger communities.

Sharing his thoughts, Vishaal Shah, co-founder, Moe’s Art, shared, "In an increasingly cluttered world where AI often adds to the noise, it has become more important than ever for brands to truly connect with their audiences and stand out meaningfully. Shantanu’s versatility across theatre, digital, and OTT brings a fresh creative edge to what Moe’s Art can offer its clients. With his leadership, we aim to craft storytelling that resonates deeply with both brands and audiences, while setting new benchmarks in branded content and audience engagement."

Adding on, Shantanu Anam, creative director, Moe’s Art, said, "Storytelling is the heartbeat of meaningful communication. At Moe’s Art, I am excited to build on that belief by pushing creative boundaries to craft original, compelling content. My goal is to create work that builds a genuine connection between brands and their audiences. These are stories that audiences embrace, and brands can be proud of."