Mohan Anand joins Adani Digital Labs as Head - Platform Revenue, Strategic Alliances & Partnership

Adani Digital Labs has recently appointed Mohan Anand as the Head - Platform Revenue, Strategic Alliances & Partnership . Previously, he was the mentor at IndianBureaucracy.com and was responsible for consulting the core team on product to create strategy to improve content & its presentation. Prior to that, he worked with Shopclues for around 3 years.
A graduate from Delhi University, in the past he has also worked with Yatra Online as Head of Ancilliary Business and Alliances for more than 4 years. He has also worked with BloombergUTV as Regional Head - New Media for around 2 years, Times Internet as Head of online advertising, ZEE Media Corporation and MMTV for aroun 6 years.