Mohit Ahuja joins Mirum India, to head Brand Strategy & Client Services

Mirum has brought onboard Mohit Ahuja as the Director of Brand Strategy & Client Services. This position sees Mohit with responsibility of managing brand planning and client servicing divisions at Mirum. Mohit Ahuja comes with two decades of extensive agency experience across the likes McCann, Ogilvy, DDB and latest being an eight-year stint with 82.5 Communications as senior vice-pjresident.
Mirum is one of the leading digital solutions agency in India, servicing more than 50 clients across BFSI, Healthcare, FMCG, F&B, Automobiles and other sectors. Mirum India offers a bouquet of digital services across Digital Strategy, Media Planning, Creative Services, Web Development and Marketing Automation solutions.
Mohit will be based out of Mumbai office and will directly report to the Jt. CEO, Hareesh Tibrewala.
Welcoming Mohit Ahuja, Hareesh Tibrewala, joint CEO, Mirum India, says, “Mohit is a great addition to the Mirum family. With his 2 decades of agency stints, he brings a lot of rich advertising and marketing experience to the table. We have very talented client servicing and brand planning teams at Mirum, and we are sure Mohit will provide direction and able leadership to them.”
Commenting on his new stint, Mohit says, “I am thrilled to be a part of Mirum. The agency is growing, has big ambitions and I am looking forward to being part of this journey.”