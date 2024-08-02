Mohit Dhanjal joins Metro Brands as chief operating officer

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Metro Brands, India’s footwear retailer, announces the appointment of Mohit Dhanjal as chief operating officer (COO), effective on August 1, 2024. Dhanjal brings a wealth of retail experience and a proven track record of leading strategic growth in the sector.
In his new role, Mohit Dhanjal will be responsible for driving operational excellence and process improvements to support the company’s growth initiatives. He will have a profound impact on shaping the strategic direction of the company and overseeing day-to-day operations.
"We are thrilled to welcome Mohit Dhanjal to our executive team," said Nissan Joseph, CEO of Metro Brands. "Mohit's extensive experience in Fashion and Lifestyle Retail, coupled with his visionary approach to cater the new-age customer, makes him a great fit to lead MBL’s operational strategy. We are confident that he will play a key role in accelerating our innovation and enhancing our competitive edge."
Mohit joins Metro Brands from Reliance Retail, where he served as chief revenue officer for Tira Beauty and led the group’s foray in to multi-brand beauty retailing in the prestige and luxury space in India. With over 30 years of experience in the retail sector, Dhanjal has held various leadership positions at Sephora (Arvind Fashions), Raymond, and Hindustan Unilever, where he demonstrated strong abilities to build and scale high-performing teams and deliver cutting-edge solutions.
"I am excited to join Metro Brands at such a pivotal time in its growth journey," said Mohit Dhanjal. "I look forward to working with the multi-talented team here to help accelerate Metro’s strategic priorities and deliver exceptional value to our customers."