Mohit Dhanjal joins Metro Brands as chief operating officer

Mohit joins Metro Brands from Reliance Retail, where he served as chief revenue officer for Tira Beauty and led the group’s foray in to multi-brand beauty retailing in the prestige and luxury space in India. With over 30 years of experience in the retail sector, Dhanjal has held various leadership positions at Sephora (Arvind Fashions), Raymond, and Hindustan Unilever, where he demonstrated strong abilities to build and scale high-performing teams and deliver cutting-edge solutions.