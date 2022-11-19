Mohit Gupta steps down as Zomato co-founder

Gupta’s resignation is the third high-level exit from the food delivery company in the recent past. Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo resigned earlier this week and Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, earlier this month. Gaurav Gupta, also previously a co-founder at Zomato, quit two months after the company went public.