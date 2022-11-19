Mohit Gupta steps down as Zomato co-founder

This is the third major exit of a senior executive in a leadership role this month.
Zomato co-founder Mohit Gupta has quit the company, the online food delivery platform announced in a BSE filing. This is the third major exit of a senior executive in a leadership role this month.
Gupta departs after a four-and-half-year stint at the company. He will continue to be an investor in the company.
He joined Zomato in 2018 as the head of food delivery and was subsequently elevated as the co-founder in 2021.
Before joining Zomato, Gupta was the chief operating officer of travel portal Makemytrip. He has also worked at PepsiCo in the past.
Gupta’s resignation is the third high-level exit from the food delivery company in the recent past. Zomato's new initiatives head and former food delivery chief Rahul Ganjoo resigned earlier this week and Siddharth Jhawar, the head of its Intercity Legends service, earlier this month. Gaurav Gupta, also previously a co-founder at Zomato, quit two months after the company went public.
On Saturday, the company also announced that it will lay off under three per cent of its staff across the organisation.