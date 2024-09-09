Mohit Kumar joins Mars as head of media, digital, and data driven marketing

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Prior to this role, Kumar was working with Yum! Brands as head of media and digital.
He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.
Mohit holds a master's degree in business administration from Shri Ram College of Commerce and has worked as a professional for more than 13 years.
Throughout his career, Kumar has worked with several marketing-related positions at McCann Foods, GSK, IPG Media Brands, Reckitt, Omnicom Media Group, GroupM, IMRB International, and HDFC.
Mohit has managed clients in FMCG, automobiles, mobile handsets, and technology, specialising in ROI led campaigns, brand engagement, SEM/SEO, content marketing, and lead generation.